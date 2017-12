SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Police Department Narcotics Unit, along with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, ran a takedown operation in Saraland on Tuesday.

SPD arrested Chickasaw resident, 36-year-old Michael Robert Richardson II. He was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, which is a felony.

According to police, during the operation, officers seized methamphetamine, an assault rifle and drug paraphernalia.