Pensacola woman gives shoes off her feet to girl in need

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman who works for the police department gave her shoes to a girl while delivering presents on December 21st.

Tara Spencer says the police department delivers presents to children every year. This year, they stopped at a woman’s home who had seven children. Spencer says while in the home, one of the daughters asked about her black shoes.

Spencer says she asked what size the girl’s feet were, and figured the shoes would fit. Spencer then gave the girl her shoes.

She says it was important to make a good impression on the girl and hopes one day the girl will be in a position to give back as well.

