Peach, Moonpie To Help Ring In the New Year In The South

Associated Press Published:

ATLANTA (AP) – There will be a new site this year for Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Peach Drop, one of several large events planned across the South.

The Atlanta mayor’s office announced that for the first time, the peach will drop from the 120-year-old Flatiron Building downtown on Dec. 31. The new site is a few blocks from Underground Atlanta, where the Peach Drop has been held in recent years.

In Alabama, the “Moonpie Over Mobile” New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Mobile will feature entertainment by funk musician George Clinton.

In New Orleans, the “Dick Clark Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” production will host its Central Time Zone party in the city.

Other events planned across the region include the New Year’s Eve Oyster Ball Drop at the Maritime and Seafood Museum in Biloxi, Mississippi.

