Missing baby found with meth in system, babysitter could face charges

CAMBRIDGE, OH (WCMH) — An infant reported missing Christmas Eve was found safely, but doctors say the 4-month-old had methamphetamine in her system.

According to the Daily Jeffersonian, a Cambridge, Ohio mother called police at 1 a.m. Sunday to report her 2-year-old boy and 4-month-old girl were missing.

The woman said she left the children with a babysitter the previous morning. The babysitter was supposed to return the children to the mother’s boyfriend at 6pm Saturday. The mother told police she last talked to the babysitter at 6:23 p.m. Saturday.

Police tried to contact the babysitter, and then began looking for the children. Officers learned the babysitter was at a local business, and made a traffic stop. The babysitter claimed she traveled to the business the day before to drop off the children as arranged, but said she and the children fell asleep, according to the Daily Jeff.

The children were returned to their mother, who noticed her infant was breathing erratically, was feverish, and was experiencing seizure-like episodes. She took both children to the hospital.

A doctor on duty said the infant had a fever of 107 degrees and a urinary tract infection. The doctor said both children had been wearing soiled diapers much longer than is healthy.

The infant was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where staff determined she had multiple respiratory infections and had methamphetamine in her system. Hospital staff also planned to perform a rape kit test.

The babysitter could face criminal charges.