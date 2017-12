IRVINGTON, Alabama (WKRG) – Firefighters with Irvington, St. Elmo and Theodore Volunteer Fire Departments are on scene with a mobile home fire on One Mile Road. Crews were called around 7:45 am and reported a small fire which they were able to extinguish quickly.

No one was injured and it appears the fire started after the homeowner left. Noi word on the extent of damages.