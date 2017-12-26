Family Searching for Missing Man from Wilmer

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County family is hoping the public can help them find a man from Wilmer who’s been missing for more than a week.

36-year-old Nicholas McKerchie was last seen in a shelter in south Mobile County. Ashley McKerchie said her husband left their home just about a week ago. Family members took him to a halfway house called Christ N Us Ministries in Bayou La Batre. A representative at the ministry confirms he was last seen there last Tuesday, December 19.

Family members say McKerchie has been suffering from mental health issues for at least the last year.

“They said he talked to one person there, we’re not sure who it was, so I don’t know if something happened while he was there and he decided to leave. It’s not normal for him to not contact anyone especially his dad,” Ashley McKerchie said.

The family says they filed a missing person report with the Bayou La Batre Police Department, and they’re praying someone has seen him and will contact authorities.

Lynn Harbison with Christ N Us Ministries says McKerchie was last seen in their shelter wearing a plaid button down shirt, blue jeans and docker type shorts.