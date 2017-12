MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some residents in the city of Mobile will have to wait until after the new year to get their trash picked up.

Trucks didn’t run on Christmas and they won’t run on on New Year’s Day.

If your trash was supposed to be picked up on December 25, the make up day for that route is January 8.

The make up day for the New Year’s Day route will be January 6.

You’re encouraged to recycle any leftover holiday recycables.

