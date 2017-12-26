Christmas Tree Recycling Locations on the Gulf Coast

(WKRG) — Now that Christmas is over, you may be looking for a way to recycle your trees.

Here’s a list of locations and schedules in several Gulf Coast counties.

MOBILE COUNTY: You can drop off your tree from December 26, 2017 through January 14, 2018 at the following drop off locations:

Lake Drive Tricentennial Park

Springhill Recreation Center

Baumhauer Park, Dog River Park

Public Safety Memorial Park

Medal of Honor Park and Langan Park

Each drop off site will be clearly designated with signage. All lights, stands, and decorations must be removed from the tree. The trees will be transported to Orange Grove Brush Holding Site and grinded into mulch on site rather than being transported to the landfill. The mulch is then used on landscaping projects in public right-of-ways, local parks and other public properties to beautify the community.

“I encourage everyone to recycle their tree this season,” said Mayor Stimpson. “Together, we can enhance our parks, help the environment and transform our community. In the past, the City has simply not devoted enough resources or attention to recycling, but that is no longer the case. Our ultimate goal is to create a more robust recycling program while eliminating litter throughout our City.”

The single stream recycling locations will also be open during the holidays every day except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day for all of those leftover gift boxes. The locations are near the Mobile Museum of Art in the parking lot of the City’s Western Administrative Complex and behind Police Headquarters off Pinehill Drive. The hours of operation are from 7 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday, and 7 am to 4 pm, Saturday through Sunday.

Accepted Recyclable Material include Glass, Newspaper & Inserts, Cardboard, Magazines & Catalogs, Junk Mail & Envelopes, Paper Bags & Phone Books, Colored Papers, Aluminum Cans & Lids, Tin/Steel Cans & Lids, Metal Pots & Pans, Pet Food Cans, Plastic Produce Clamshells, Plastic Milk Jugs, Cereal Boxes, Foil Baking Pans, Cardboard Egg cartons, Dry Pet Food Bags, Pizza Boxes, Tin Foil, Plastic Bottles and Plastics No. 1-7. All recyclable material can be placed in one container at each location and sorting of recyclable material will no longer be required.

The tree recycling program is the latest in a series of efforts to improve recycling in the City of Mobile. Last month, the City launched a free recycling app, Recycle Coach, now available for download from the iTunes Store or Google Play. In October, the City launched a new curbside recycling program for LODA businesses.

BALDWIN COUNTY:

Bay Minette Transfer Station (42901 Nicholsville Rd. Bay Minette)

Spanish Fort Volunteer Fire Department (7580 Spanish Fort Blvd. Spanish Fort)

MacBride Landfill (14200 County Road 64 Loxley)

Baldwin County Central Annex (22251 Palmer St. Robertsdale)

Fairhope Satellite Courthouse (1100 Fairhope Ave. Fairhope)

Magnolia Landfill (15140 County Road 49 Summerdale)

Foley Satellite Courthouse (201 E. Section Ave. Foley)

Perdido Beach Volunteer Fire Department (8450 Escambia Ave. Perdido Beach)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY/ SANTA ROSA COUNTY: Residents wishing to dispose of organic Christmas trees can do so by simply placing the tree curbside with all decorations, ornaments and any attached tree stands removed. Trees or segments of trees should not be more than six feet in length. Do not place Christmas trees in recycling or garbage containers.

City of Pensacola Sanitation will remove trees placed on the curb on the customer’s regular trash collection day and ECUA will remove curbside trees on the customer’s normally scheduled yard waste collection day. For more information, please contact your waste service provider.

Santa Rosa County’s environmental department encourages residents to “treecycle!” Drop your Christmas tree off by Monday, January 15 to be repurposed as mulch through Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful (mulch availability date to be announced). Place trees in the designated area identified by signage. Real trees only, no artificial trees accepted.

Clean Community System/Green-Up Nursery – 6758 Park Ave., Milton Jay Transfer Station – Transfer Station Road, Jay Pace Volunteer Fire Department – 4773 Pace Patriot Blvd, Pace Navarre Beach Boat Ramp Parking Lot Recycle Area – Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach Tiger Point Recreation Area – Gulf Breeze, east of Walmart



For more information, contact the Santa Rosa County Environmental Department at (850) 981-7135.

JACKSON COUNTY: Jackson County’s Solid Waste Department will again collect and recycle Christmas trees starting Tuesday, December 26 at five locations:

Jackson County Landfill (10501 Seaman Rd., Vancleave)

Vancleave Ballpark (Ballpark Rd., Vancleave)

Jackson County East Road Barn (Hwy. 63, Escatawpa)

Jackson County West Road Barn (Hwy. 609, St. Martin)

Jackson County Fairgrounds: (2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula)

East of Highway Patrol Office

Tree collection sites will be clearly marked. Residents are asked to remove trees from bags and take off all ornaments, lights, and stands before dropping off a tree. Flocked trees will be taken but artificial trees will not be accepted. Trees can also be placed curbside for regularly scheduled rubbish collection days in unincorporated areas.

This is the twelfth consecutive year the County has sponsored a tree recycling program. The drop-off sites will be open throughout January. For more information about all of the County’s recycling programs and the rubbish collection day schedule, visit www.co.jackson.ms.us/departments/solid-waste.