UPDATE: Third Person Dies from Friday Night Fiery Crash on Highway 158

UPDATE: (12/26) — Alabama State Troopers say that a third person has died after Friday night’s fiery fatal crash on Highway 158 in Semmes.

According to Troopers, as a result of injuries sustained during the crash, 74-year-old Gwinnie Elaeanor Hudgens Ezell of Saraland passed away at USA Medical Center on Sunday evening, December 24.

Troopers and DFS officials are still working to identify the body of the driver that was burned in the crash.

UPDATE Saturday December 23

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers have released the identity of one victim who died in a multiple vehicle collision in Semmes Friday.

The following is a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency:

At approximately 7:08 p.m., two people were killed, and a third injured, in a three-vehicle crash on AL 158 near Newburn Road in northern Mobile County. An unidentified vehicle/driver (burned in fire) were traveling west in the eastbound lanes of AL and collided with an eastbound 2016 Honda Odyssey driven by Gwennie Hudgens Ezell, 74, of Saraland. Ezell and a passenger in her vehicle, Kathryn Hudgens, 93, of Saraland, were both injured and transported to USA Medical Center (extent of injuries unknown). A third passenger in Ezell’s vehicle, John Hudgens, 94, of Saraland was pronounced dead at the scene. A third vehicle, a 2013 Ford Fusion, driven by Ignacio Garcia, was struck by one of the vehicles; Garcia was uninjured. All three vehicles were removed from the scene by Pitts and Son’s towing. No further information is available as Troopers continue their investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash should call the Highway Patrol at (251) 660-2300.

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal car fire in Semmes.

According to Troopers, a car was fully engulfed in flames on Westbound Alabama Highway 158 near Newburn Road.

Troopers say two people have died.

Westbound 158 is closed to traffic as troopers continue to investigate the scene.