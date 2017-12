ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — A Colorado man struck by a car is in critical condition on Christmas.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, William Pugh of Pensacola was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima and attempted to avoid a man standing on southbound US Highway 29. Florida Highway Patrol says the pedestrian, 48-year old Walter Anderson of Denver, Colorado was wearing all black clothes and holding a black bike with no lights.

Anderson was transported to Sacred Heart Pensacola after sustaining a critical head injury.

The incident occurred at 12:00 a.m. on Monday, December 25.

Florida Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information regarding Mr. Walter Sinclair Anderson, who does not have a local address, to call 850-484-5000.