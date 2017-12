MOBILE, Ala (WKRG)– A family in Mobile is seeking justice for their loved after he was shot and killed last month.

Police are looking for a 24-year-old Ja’Cory Campbell in connection to the death of Tyrone Taylor.

In October, Taylor was charged with shooting into an occupied building in connection with shots fired outside the Riverside Foodmart. Taylor said he was shooting at a suspect who had just tried to rob the business.

News 5 spoke with Taylor’s family. His mother Tonya Edwin says it’s been a difficult time coping with his loss, “It’s been almost two months with my son being dead, killed, murdered… left out on the streets like a dog… in neighborhood I know nothing about…. and I just want justice for my child.”

Taylor’s family visited his grave on Christmas Day to leave a wreath and wish him a Merry Christmas. Edwin says times are hard for Taylor’s 5 children he leaves behind, “I don’t know how long I’ll be able to stay sane waking up knowing a killer is at large that killed my child and took my child away from me.”

Taylor never got to meet his youngest daughter who was recently born. Taylor’s 24th birthday was on December 10th. His mother says she just wants justice, “it’s something you’ll never get over, but if I knew my son’s killer was caught, and I had justice… I think I’ll be sleeping a little better.”

If you know anything about this investigation or know where Ja’cory Campbell might be, you’re asked to call Mobile Police.