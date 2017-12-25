Missing child alert issued for Jacksonville teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida law enforcement officers have issued a missing child alert for a 16-year-old girl missing from Jacksonville since Christmas Eve.

Elizabeth Rivas Cordona is about 5’4″ with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray ‘Guns & Roses’ shirt and ripped blue jeans.

Officers say she may be with 29-year-old Julian Salazar Zavala. He is 5’4″ with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans. Zavala has a scorpion tattoo on his right ankle and a tattoo of Jesus hands on his upper right arm.

FDLE believes the two may be in a maroon 1999 Ford F250 with Florida tag DSM1M and chrome running boards along the sides.

Anyone who sees them is asked not to approach them, and call 911.

