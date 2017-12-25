Mama deer stops in store, gets treat… brings family back

STOUT, Colorado (WFLA/NBC News) – What do you do when you visit a store and get great service? You go back, of course.

This is what happened in the small town of Stout, Colorado, only the customer was not a person, it was a mama deer.

She paid a visit to the store at the Horsetooth Inn and RV Park.

The mama deer strolled into the store and checked out the sunglasses and stopped by the junk food section as she browsed around.

She even got a snack from a customer.

Lori Jones works at the store snapped some adorable photos.

She finally lured the deer out with a peanut bar, which the deer probably thought was awesome… so awesome, she returned with her babies.

That’s when Lori snapped another great photo.

You see the cute family of deer peering into the store to see what’s going on.

They get a bit closer and stand in the doorway, wondering if they should cross the threshold.

The up-close encounter was a picture perfect moment for Lori.