Lobsterman’s gift at Christmas: Free lobsters for the needy

THOMASTON, Maine (AP) – A lobsterman in Maine is carrying on his tradition of giving away lobsters to those in need on Christmas.

Noah Ames set up his pickup truck in a parking lot in Thomaston on Sunday with a sign that read “Free lobsters today for families truly in need.”

The Portland Press-Herald reports that Ames started the tradition four years ago to demonstrate to his children that Christmas is about more than present wish lists.

He gave out 400 pounds of lobster in an hour Sunday. He provided 100 pounds while the rest was donated by other companies.

Walter Davis, of Thomaston, says he has stopped by each year. He says this was a particularly rough year with six relatives dying within a few months of each other.

