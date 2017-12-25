Leeds motorcyclist continues to recover after Hit & Run

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — A Leeds man continues to recover after a hit and run that happened while he was riding his motorcycle in October.

Shane Estell tells CBS 42 News that it’s a tough road to recovery since he was hit. He tells us it’s especially tough during the holidays with medical expenses and having a family.

Estell will never forget Oct. 29, 2017.

“A guy just hit me and drove my bike 700 feet and left the scene,” said Estell.

Estell said he was on his way home when me he was hit.

“My T-12 bone was broken in two places, nine broken ribs, and my collar bone broken into two places,” Estell said.

He goes to therapy twice a week and limps when he walks.

“Nothing is really healing. [I’m] probably going to have end up having surgery on my T-12 bone in January and see about my collarbone, and maybe have surgery on that because nothing is healing right,” said Estell.

Estell said he has more than $200,000 in medical expenses and has not been able to work as a tow truck operator since his accident. He told CBS 42 News that he is having trouble during the holiday as he has two girls, 9 and 11 years old.

“It’s real tough with bills,” Estell said. “It’s the first year I am not going to be able to get my kids anything. It’s kind of a sad year, hoping something happens to get through the holidays get well and get back to work.”

A gofundme has been set up to help Shane Estell.

https://www.gofundme.com/shanes-accident