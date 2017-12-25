Holiday homecoming: Sailor surprises sons for Christmas

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (WFLA) — A sailor decided to surprise his sons this year by coming home for Christmas.

Naval Officer Roberto Tapiador has spent the last nine months in the Republic of Djibouti, and recently found out he was coming home for Christmas.

Tapiador decided to surprise his two sons and turn his family’s restaurant outing into a big reunion.

The sailor’s wife played along and took their two sons out to a restaurant in San Bruno, California for lunch.

When their dad showed up to deliver their food to the table, it turned into an emotional reunion.

“Me skipping, like missing my boys’ birthdays is bad enough, but missing Christmas would just be a down moment for us,” Tapiador said.

He will now stay home in California for eight months before he returns overseas to Africa.