FOLEY, Alabama (WKRG) – The Foley Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying a woman for questioning for ordering sushi and not paying. In a Facebook post Christmas morning, the police say the woman, wearing a maroon jacket in the pictures, left Rock n Roll Sushi in Foley without paying for her meals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Foley Police at 251-943-4431.