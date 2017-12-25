Florida man fighting for his life after chasing monkey

DESTIN, Fla. (AP/WKRG) – A Florida man now living in Bali is fighting for his life after he fell from a roof while chasing a monkey that had stolen his favorite Pittsburgh Steelers cap.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reported that Jeff “Swede” Swedenhjelm fell 33 feet (10 meters) on Monday.

Villagers took him to a local hospital, where he was diagnosed with severe damage to his spinal cord. He currently is paralyzed from the chest down.

Lyric Swedenhjelm, who lives in Destin, said the family is trying to get her father to a country with a spinal specialist. She said Swedenhjelm is in a medically induced coma and is on a ventilator.

The family has started a fundraising page on GoFundMe, which has already raised more than $36,000. To donate click here.

News Five spoke with Swedenhjelm on Christmas Day. She said her father’s surgery will be Wednesday the 27th in Kuala Lumpur. She says the community helped the family raise the $70,000 needed for the surgery.

She says it will cost around $100,000 to get her father back into the United States.