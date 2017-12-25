Drink this to beat the bloat and fatigue this holiday season!

Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – If you have been enjoying all the holiday parties and delicious food, then you know it can leave you feeling a little rough.
Gut health expert Dr. Will Bulsiewicz explains how you can avoid the bloat and fatigue.
He recommends:
1) Make a Raspberry Peppermint Keifer Drink
What you need:
- Raspberries
- Keifer
- Almond Milk
- Stevia
- Peppermint oil
Raspberry Peppermint Keifer is fermented milk and delivers probiotic bacteria. It also is nearly lactose free.
Dr. B says peppermint is soothing to the guy, reduces spasm and gas pains.
The drink is tasty and perfect for the holiday.
2) Chew on Fennel Seeds
Dr. B says having a few fennel seeds after dinner will help counteract bloating and reduce water retention. It will also freshen your breath.
3) Choose Wisely – Stay away from the salty processed foods.
Dr. B says hydrate because dehydration, salt and sugar will promote bloating! He recommends you make it a point to drink more water and opt for a fruit platter.
“If you’re drinking alcohol, avoid the carbonated, sugary drinks and sneak some water in between,” said The Gut Health MD.
You can find Dr. B online and on Instagram: @TheGutHealthMD