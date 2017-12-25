Dog found in Plant City dumpster gets new home for Christmas

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A dog that was rescued from a dumpster earlier this month is home for the holidays with a new family.

Last week, an employee at a Plant City strip mall found the dog while taking out boxes. He was then rushed to SPCA Florida, clinging to life.

The dog, given the name Chance by his rescuers, had a fever that reached 107 degrees. For days, he was put on an IV and medications to help him survive.

SPCA Florida announced on Saturday that Chance was cleared for adoption and ready for his forever home.

Just hours later, the organization posted an update that Chance had found his new family and would be heading home for the holidays.

“From dumpster dog to family dog, Chance has found his forever humans!” SPCA Florida wrote.