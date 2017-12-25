Baldwin County Fire Crews Battle Christmas Day Fire

UPDATE: 12/25/17 6:00PM SPANISH FORT, Alabama (WKRG)- A family is left without a home Christmas night after it catches fire.

It happened at a home on Gravine Street in Delta Woods around 3pm.

First responders tell News 5 that the homeowner realized a closet was on fire and tried to put it out himself.

But as the home became too hot, the family had to leave and call 9-1-1.

As of 6 Christmas evening, units from the White House Fork, Crossroads, Spanish Fort and Stapleton Volunteer Fire Departments were still on scene.

Firefighters and neighbors tell us everyone made it out of the home safely.

However, the home is a total loss.

“It’s shocking. A lot of damage. I mean, you feel for the people on Christmas and everything but you just wonder what happened,” said a neighbor standing by, Jean Justino.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

SPANISH FORT, Alabama (WKRG) – Crews from several fire departments are currently on the scene of a structure fire near highway 225 in Baldwin County.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from the News 5 camera located on our tower near Bel Air mall.

Sources tell News 5 it is a house fire in the Delta Woods Subdivision off of Bromley Road.

WKRG has a crew on the way and will update this story when information becomes available.