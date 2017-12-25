6 Injured in Head On Christmas Eve Crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — Six people were injured in a head on crash around 6:40 p.m. on December 24, Christmas Eve.

55-year old Timothy Lamar Stephens was traveling north on Sylvania Plantation Road in Jackson County when he crossed the median and crashed head on with a 2011 Nissan Versa traveling south. Stephens was transported to Southeast Alabama Medical for treatment to his injuries. According to the accident report he is in serious condition. Stephens two passengers were transported to Jackson Hospital with minor injuries.

18-year old Katelyn Shepard, driver of the Nissan Versa, and her two passengers were transported to Southeast Medical. One passenger, 20-year old David Shepard, is in serious condition.