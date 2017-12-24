Sheriff’s Office Helps Santa Search For Wanted Elf

KANKAKEE, Illinois (WKRG) — A Sheriff’s Office is having some fun this Christmas season by asking the public for help locating Mr. Elfon D Shelf.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office posted a wanted poster on their Facebook page.

The post reads,

WANTED FUGITIVE!!! We are asking for anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Elfon D Shelf, contact Santa Claus directly at (951) 262-3062 so that he can be promptly placed on the Naughty List. The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy Holiday season. Please drive safely this evening! #MerryChristmas

#HappyHolidays Please share this fugitive poster in hopes of locating Mr. Elfon D Shelf!