EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Andalusia man.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at 5:20 a.m. December 24 on Escambia County 43. 57-year old Lester Cecil Aughtman was killed when the 1999 Jeep Wrangler he was driving left the roadway striking a culvert and overturning.

Aughtman was pronounced dead on scene. Alabama State Troopers are continuing to investigate.