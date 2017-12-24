Ice sculptures nearly ready for viewing in New Hampshire

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2014, file photo, patrons tour an ice castle at the base of the Loon Mountain ski resort in Lincoln, N.H. The ice castles are expected to be open again in January 2018. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) – Hand-crafted ice castle sculptures are nearly ready for viewing in Lincoln, New Hampshire.

The target opening date is early January and it will be the fourth year that the town has had the sculptures, complete with tunnels, slides, thrones and cool lighting.

It’s one of five ice sculptures being built by the Ice Castles company. The others are in Midway, Utah; Dillon, Colorado; Stillwater, Minnesota; Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Edmonton, Alberta.

Thousands of icicles are placed onto existing ice formations before getting sprayed with water.

The castles also include art that is made up of 25 million pounds of ice spiraling to heights around 40 feet. The ice is embedded with color-changing LED lights set to a musical soundtrack.

The castles usually melt in March.

