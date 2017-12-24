House Fire Leaves Family Homeless For Christmas

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family is homeless for Christmas after a fire engulfed their home.

According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, a call came out around 5:18 p.m. for a residential fire on Jessie Street in Mobile.  When firefighters arrived on scene the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Witnesses on the scene say a neighbor kicked down the door to rescue a man.  That man was transported to South Alabama for minor burns on his feet.

According to Mobile Fire-Rescue they believe the fire started in a bedroom but the cause is under investigation.

