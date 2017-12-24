Family Pleads for Witnesses to Come Forward in Woman’s Murder

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — A family in Mobile is spending the Christmas holiday without their loved one after she was shot and killed back in September.

26-year-old Chantaye Kitt was shot and killed on Palmdale Drive in Mobile on September 29th. Police still have no suspects in custody, and no witnesses have come forward. The family is pleading for anyone with information to contact Mobile Police.

Chantaye’s mother Latisha Kitt says this is a difficult time for the family, “Nobody knows what really happened that night, but Chantaye, and the Good Lord, and the person that shot her.”

Latisha Kitt says her daughter was always kind to everyone and stayed out of trouble.

Zjatavia Graham is Chantaye’s younger sister. She does not understand why anyone would to this to Chantaye, “She got along with everybody. She would do anything for anybody. She was just so sweet.”

Chantaye’s family says she had no enemies, and they do not know who could have killed her. She was outgoing and loved to take care of her family and friends.

Latisha Kitt is trying to stay strong for her family, “I think about her all the time. I have my good days and my bad days. But I try not cry in front of my children. I try to be strong for them, but it gets hard sometimes.”

Zjatavia Graham says she visits her sisters grave site every day. Graham says she can’t go a day without stopping by it and talking to Chantaye, “When you wake up with somebody every day, and you just stop waking up to them, that’s the hardest feeling. It’s like that piece of you is just gone.”

Mobile Police say any detail, big or small, could help solve this case. If you know anything you’re asked to call Mobile Police at 251- 208-1700. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers 251-208-7000.