Faith Time: Christmas

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Pastor Brian Wade from Loxley Church talks to us about Christmas and the message. In the interest of full disclosure, my family and I are members of this church. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Chad:

It’s Christmas Eve, the day before arguably the second most important holiday in Christianity–for the scant few people watching who don’t know, what is Christmas?

Guest:

Christmas is the day most people set aside to remember and celebrate the Birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem. For those who believe in and follow the teachings of the Bible, it is considered one of the most important days of the year to celebrate.

Chad:

What does Christmas mean to you personally?

Guest:

As a Christian, it is the day I remember the miraculous birth of the Messiah who had been promised throughout the Old Testament. Seeing prophecies that were fulfilled in Christ’s birth affirms my faith more each time the story is told. On a personal level, Christmas in America has come to represent a special time for families to go to extremes to make December 25 a special time for getting together. Seeing families together make the holiday special.

Chad:

What is the best way to commemorate it?

Guest:

I think the way a person commemorates Christmas is deeply personal, so there’s not one “right” way. As a pastor, I would suggest a couple of things to make the most out of Christmas. First, I would encourage people to find ways to keep Christ in Christmas. Reading the story from Luke 2 or attending a worship service that honors the true meaning of the season would be a good start. Secondly, I think Christmas offers a multitude of teaching moments about appreciation, generosity, and charity. If there are children in your life, use this unique season to teach lifelong lessons.

Chad:

Why does the story of Christmas often gets lost in secular Christmas?

Guest:

That is a great question. The easy answer is marketing and materialism of the American way. However, I think that for many years there has been a concerted effort to remove God from our culture, courtrooms, and classrooms. Accepting a story where a virgin gives birth to the Messiah, centuries of prophecies are fulfilled one night in Bethlehem, and following this child’s life through to the Resurrection would demand that we take issues of faith seriously. As a nation, it’s easier to celebrate the secular route and leave the matters of faith out of the equation.

Chad:

In what way do you think Christians can live the message of the season beyond the holiday itself?

Guest:

John 3:16 says that “God so loved the world that he GAVE…” As a follower of Christ, my hope is that we can live the message by following this example. LOVE unconditionally and being GENEROUS. There are opportunities abounding every day for us to do that. Jesus told us to be great we must serve others, so loving and serve those in our lives and community would be a great starting point.

Chad:

What do you want to remind your congregation on Christmas Eve?

Guest:

The greatest story ever told is true. While impossible for us to comprehend, John 1:14 says, “And the word became flesh and dwelt among us.” God loves us so much that He provided a clear path to eternity through Jesus Christ so that anyone who believes in Him would have everlasting life.