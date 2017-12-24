Caught On Camera: Vandal Smashes Homemade Christmas Decorations in Semmes

Semmes, AL (WKRG)

It’s not the sort of thing anyone wants to wake up to on Christmas Eve morning. Late last night Casey Phelps says he was putting together a Christmas gift for his five-year-old daughter when he noticed someone had knocked down the Christmas decorations in his front yard. Checking his security camera footage he saw a car stop in front of his home, what appeared to be a young man with a face covering get out and smash some of the decorations. He says the Christmas trees are an original design he made with PVC pipe.

“Anger, and hurt too because I worked on those Christmas trees pretty hard, especially having a little one help you, it takes 10 times longer to build it and she’s upset as well and I was beyond livid,” said Phelps. The incident was reported to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office early this morning. Family members believe a red colored 2005 Dodge Neon was the vehicle that drove past their home. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. Phelps said he’s going to leave the damaged decorations untouched on his lawn until an investigator can come out Tuesday. Family members here say a prank like this is cruel and unusual

“It’s petty, it’s children that aren’t being trained at home not to do this, the city of Semmes itself has had a lot of crime lately we’re starting to learn a lot of it is teenagers not at home when they should be, they’re out in the middle of the night,” said homeowner Chastity Phelps. Family members say this isn’t the first time they’ve been hit. On December 3rd, what appears to be the same car rolled up but a different person got out and messed up one display.

“[Chastity said she] wanted to call the cops and I said no, they didn’t hurt anything, now I’m eating every word,” said Casey Phelps.

News 5’s Chad Petri will have more on News 5 at 5.

Note: Even though the video time stamp shows the incident happening early Christmas Eve morning, family members say the clock on their security system is an hour off and the incident occured before midnight on 12/23/17.