Alabama man dies in New Mexico in crash involving 2 big rigs

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico State police say an Alabama man is dead after a crash involving two commercial vehicles Bernalillo County.

They say 60-year-old John Paul Oneal was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Friday night on Interstate 40.

State Police say he was a passenger in the freightliner. The driver was a 52-year-old man from Beaumont, Texas who authorities say is in critical condition at an Albuquerque hospital.

They say the freightliner was struck when the other big rig crossed the highway’s median for an unknown reason.

The driver and co-driver of the other big rig were treated at an Albuquerque hospital that weren’t life threatening.

State Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

