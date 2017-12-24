Accused Christmas Mail Thief

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) – Florida authorities arrested a woman who they say tried to pilfer a Christmas card and $25 that had been set aside for a mail carrier.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Deborah McClung on Saturday for burglary, a day after she had been discovered inside a Clearwater woman’s home.

Deputies say a homeowner found McClung standing in her laundry room holding an envelope that she had left for her mail carrier. McClung told the homeowner that “the mailman does not come down here, I will bring it to him.”

Authorities stopped McClung the next day. Inside her car deputies found addressed envelopes and mail from approximately 20 area residences.

Deputies say McClung admitted to investigators she committed the burglary but refused to answer questions about other items found in her car.

