Troopers Seek Assistance Locating Vehicle Involved in Fatal Crash

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers are requesting assistance locating a vehicle in connection with a fatality crash that occurred at 11:39 p.m. Friday, December 22, in Choctaw County.

68-year old Robert Ellis Thompson of Pennington, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on Choctow County 33, about two miles north of Pennington. The vehicle fled the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident. Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Alabama State Troopers at 251-578-1315.