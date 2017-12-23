Troopers Seek Assistance Locating Vehicle Involved in Fatal Crash

WKRG Staff Published:

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers are requesting assistance locating a vehicle in connection with a fatality crash that occurred at 11:39 p.m. Friday, December 22, in Choctaw County.

68-year old Robert Ellis Thompson of Pennington, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on Choctow County 33, about two miles north of Pennington. The vehicle fled the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.  Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Alabama State Troopers at 251-578-1315.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s