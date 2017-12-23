One more thing to ask Alexa: Where’s Santa on Christmas Eve?

Associated Press Published:

DENVER (AP) – Alexa, Amazon’s voice-activated computer service, is enlisting in the military-run program that takes phone calls from children asking when Santa will arrive on Christmas Eve.

NORAD Tracks Santa will go live on Sunday with 1,500 volunteers answering calls at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Updates also will be posted on social media and at noradsanta.org.

And if you have Amazon’s Echo device, you can ask Alexa, once you enable the function.

The Santa tracker started in 1955 when a newspaper ad invited kids to call Santa but mistakenly listed the phone number for a hotline to a military control room.

Last year, NORAD Tracks Santa got nearly 154,200 phone calls and 10.7 million unique website visitors. It also snared 1.8 million followers on Facebook and 177,000 on Twitter.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s