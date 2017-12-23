Man Charged With Shooting & Killing Pregnant Woman

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man is being charged with taking a high-powered rifle and shooting a pregnant woman in the head when she was heading home from church.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Charles Groucho Allen Jr. was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder, one for the mother and the other for her fetus. Tampa Bay area television stations said that a judge ordered the 40-year-old man to be held without bond on Saturday.

Clearwater police said that Elizabeth Rosado was killed after a rifle was fired into the family car on Sunday evening. She was returning home from church with her husband, brother and 10-year-old stepdaughter.

Clearwater police Chief Dan Slaughter described the incident as a totally random act committed by a man overtaken by a drug-induced paranoia.

Information from The Tampa Bay Times: http://www.tampabay.com/