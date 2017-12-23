Flomaton Teenager Dies in Escambia County, FL Crash

By Published: Updated:

Escambia County, FL (WKRG)

A 19-year-old from Flomaton is dead following a crash Friday night.  According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Daize Angus died when her Chevy Impala crashed on Broomes Road at about 8 pm Friday night.  The report says the vehicle failed to negotiate a left curve in the road, over-corrected and flipped four times.  Angus was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from her vehicle.  Angus landed on the westbound side of the road and was hit by two passing vehicles.  The report indicates the FHP is still waiting on test results to determine whether or not alcohol was a factor.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s