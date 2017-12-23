Flomaton Teenager Dies in Escambia County, FL Crash

Escambia County, FL (WKRG)

A 19-year-old from Flomaton is dead following a crash Friday night. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Daize Angus died when her Chevy Impala crashed on Broomes Road at about 8 pm Friday night. The report says the vehicle failed to negotiate a left curve in the road, over-corrected and flipped four times. Angus was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from her vehicle. Angus landed on the westbound side of the road and was hit by two passing vehicles. The report indicates the FHP is still waiting on test results to determine whether or not alcohol was a factor.