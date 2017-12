Mobile, AL (WKRG) – Mobile Fire Rescue is investigating a fire that burned down a mobile home earlier this morning. It may have been two mobile homes that were placed close together.

The fire happened in the 2600 block of Dawes Road.

The first call came in around 3:30 this morning.

According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, they don’t believe anyone was living inside the mobile home and nobody was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.