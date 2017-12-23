BREAKING: Suspect Arrested in Serial Bank Robberies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman wanted for multiple bank robberies along the Gulf Coast has been arrested in Gulfport, Mississippi.

33 year old Miranda Marie Maloney was arrested on Saturday December 23 after Gulfport Police Patrol units responded to a report of panhandling near the 2800 block of 25th Avenue, according to Gulfport Police. Officers discovered that she was wanted by the FBI out of Phoenix, Arizona for Bank Robbery.

Mobile Police believe Maloney is connected to two robberies in Mobile. According to Mobile Police, “Maloney was located as a match to the description of the suspect in the bank robberies that occurred at PNC Bank, 5351 Hwy 90, on December 4, 2017 and Regions Bank, 2050 Airport Blvd, on December 19, 2017.”

Maloney has been charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree robbery for the bank robberies in Mobile, according to Mobile Police. She also faces charges for two bank robberies in Louisiana and seven bank robberies in Arizona.