Bike Giveaway Just in time for Christmas

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

There are few gifts that epitomize Christmas morning like a new bike under the tree. That’s what volunteers were working to make happen at Walk By Faith Christian Ministries along Texas Street in Mobile. Dozens of people turned out for the more than 100 bicycles members of the church were giving away on Saturday morning. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste also part of the action to help give away bikes. Organizers say this is a perfect way to help out less fortunate kids in the neighborhood.

“I was sitting in my office one day and I heard a lot of commotion outside of the door. I looked out and it was three children trying to ride one bike. I was like wow, three of them trying to get on one bike. They were all jockeying for different positions on the bike. So, I said we need to do something,” said Pastor Dominic Grant. This is the third annual “Make a Child Smile” event for this church. Members also were feeding the needy as part of their community outreach today. For more information contact them via e-mail: wbFaithcm@gmail.com