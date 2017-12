AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) — Video of Auburn’s defensive linemen singing Silent Night is going viral.

Video of the players hitting all the high notes was first posted on twitter by Travis Williams, Tiger’s linebacker coach. He says, “Merry Christmas and enjoy the sounds from the Temptations, my bad I meant Auburn Defense… # SilentNight # AuburnFootball # HappyHolidays”