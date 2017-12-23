4 men wounded in Birmingham drive-by shooting

Associated Press Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say four men were wounded in an early-morning drive-by shooting in Birmingham.

Police tell Al.com that the gunfire happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in west Birmingham.

Police said one of the men sustained life-threatening injuries.

Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton said the motive behind the shooting was not immediately known.

No suspects were apprehended in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

