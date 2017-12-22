What’s Working: Coats for Kids

ST. ELMO, Ala. (WKRG) — We know that our local law enforcement officers take an oath to protect and serve. Some sheriff’s deputies are certainly serving the community they patrol. They are helping children stay warm in the process. The deputies are known as the Charlie Squad Southside, and they patrol South Mobile County. That includes St. Elmo Elementary School.

Deputy Zandra Jackson and Sgt. Terri Hall stopped by the school and asked the principal what they could do to help. Principal Sondra Roberts told them there was a need for new coats. The deputies got to work, and through businesses such as Evonik Industries, American Legion Post 250, Magnolia Springs Baptist Church, Gunners LEMC, Donna’s #2, and Greers, they were able to raise enough money to purchase 150 coats.

Just before the holiday break, the students came into the gym and were able to pick out a new coat. The deputies helped each child pick out the perfect one.

“This is what makes what we do better, knowing you are doing something to help someone, ” says Deputy Jackson.

You could see how thrilled the children were to receive the new coat. Many of them did not have one at home.

“Seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces was amazing. This is what the holidays are all about. Giving,” said Sgt. Hall.

The deputies hope to make this an annual event.