Reward Offered in 2015 Fatal Hit-and-Run

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Police are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly 2015 hit-and run-crash. The Mobile Police Department released the following press release:

“The Mobile Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for killing 59-year-old Vivian Loretta Dennis in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Saturday, November 7, 2015.

At approximately 5:50 p.m. that day, police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck on Springhill Avenue at Kennedy Street.Dennis was crossing Springhill Avenue from the south side to the north side and was struck by an unknown type of vehicle that failed to stop or render any type of aid or medical assistance. Dennis was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses could only say it was a pickup truck, no more description beyond that. There was no evidence such as car parts left behind.

If anyone can provide information, call 208-7211. Police will follow all leads with hope to get closer to locating the person responsible for Dennis’ death.”