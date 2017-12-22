Officer Stops to Play With Kids; Challengers Others to Do the Same

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police Officer Stephen Sam says something as simple as a game of basketball can make a difference in the communities they patrol.

On Wednesday, Officer Sam and his partner responded to a home break-in call on Chin Street. Afterwards, Officer Sam saw a group of kids playing basketball and decided to join in.

He posted a video of the game on Facebook.

We spoke with the children he played with who say it took them by surprise.

“I was scared,” said Terrance Barndy. “I thought we were all in trouble like we did something wrong or something like that. He looked at us and asked for the ball and I was like okay we’re not in trouble.”

That is part of the reason Officer Sam stopped to interact with the kids. He says he wants to teach them there is no reason to be afraid.

“Just because I put on a uniform doesn’t mean that you have to be scared of us or see our cars pull up and run,” said Sam. “You don’t have to do that. We’re people just like you guys.”

Officer Sam says he makes a conscience effort to check in with the people on his beat and he is encouraging all police officers to do so as well.