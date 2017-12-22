MPD Officer, Wife Raise Money to Buy Christmas Gifts for Dozens of Children

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — ‘Tis the season of giving, and an officer with the Mobile Police Department is showing just how much joy that giving can bring.

Ofc. Charles Dewberry posted a series of photos on Facebook from a toy giveaway he put on with his wife.

“The 2nd annual ‘Give a Kid a Christmas’ raffle was a huge success!” he wrote in the post.

Dewberry and his wife held a raffle in which all proceeds went to buying Christmas gifts for children in the community. Some of his police buddies then helped to deliver the toys.

“Today we were able to spread the joy of giving by filling up the police van with gifts and surprising over 140 kids throughout our community with gifts,” Ofc. Dewberry wrote on Thursday.

Ofc. Dewberry also did a Facebook Live (watch the video below) that shows just how happy all the children were when they received their gifts.