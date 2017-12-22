Two Men Shot and Killed on Felix Street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men are dead after a shooting in the middle of a street in Mobile.

The shooting happened around 11:15 Thursday night on Felix Street, which is near Carver Park and Washington Middle School.

Officers were responding to a suspicious complaint call when they found a 20-year-old and a 19-year-old with gunshot wounds.

Neighbors who spoke with News 5 Friday said they didn’t hear any gunshots and were shocked to hear the news.

“We’ve lived here for over 20 something years,” Yolanda Bracey said. “My mother and all peoples around here in the neighborhood know each other. We just shocked that something can happen like this.”

Investigators said the shooting happened in the street, near where Felix Street dead ends.

Neighbors say the location of where the shooting happened is concerning because it isn’t well list, and there are two vacant lots on both sides of the street.