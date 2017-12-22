Florida girl dies after collapsing during soccer game

EAGLE LAKE, Fla. (AP) – Officials say a teenage girl from Florida is dead after collapsing during a soccer game.

15-year-old Jordan Bonny was rushed to a Lakeland hospital Tuesday.

Bonny was a ninth-grade student at Lake Region High School in Eagle Lake.

A medical examiner says the cause of death remains under investigation. He said there was no apparent trauma to her body.

Guidance counselors at the school were available to help children cope with the loss of their fellow student.

Lake Region High School posted the following on its Facebook page-

“We are deeply saddened to hear of our beloved Jordan Bonny’s passing and join all of you in your time of grief. In honor of Jordan, all LRHS Cheerleaders and Soccer players are asked to wear black tomorrow. All others who knew Jordan or want to pay their respects are asked to wear white tomorrow. Anyone who is in need of grief counseling is asked to please talk with a guidance counselor: they are here to help you during this difficult time.”