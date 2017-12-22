Elderly couple stopped with 60 pounds of marijuana intended for Christmas gifts

WRIC/WATE Staff Published:
FILE - This Feb. 1, 2011 file photo shows medical marijuana clone plants at a medical marijuana dispensary in Oakland, Calif. Medical marijuana has not been proven to work for many of the illnesses state laws have approved it for, according to the first comprehensive analysis of research on its purported benefits published Tuesday, June 23, 2015 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The strongest evidence of benefit is for chronic pain and for muscle stiffness in multiple sclerosis, according to the analysis, which analyzed 79 studies involving more than 6,000 patients. Evidence was weak for many other conditions, including nausea from chemotherapy, sleep disorders, HIV-related weight loss and Tourette syndrome. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

YORK, Neb, (WRIC/WATE) – An elderly California couple was arrested in Nebraska after police pulled them over and found 60 pounds of high-grade marijuana in their truck.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and his wife, Barbara, 83, told deputies they were on their way to Vermont with the marijuana and intended to give it away as Christmas gifts.

The York News-Times reports deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped the couple after they spotted their Toyota Tacoma crossing the center line and the driver failing to signal. When they approached the truck, deputies said they could smell the strong odor of raw marijuana.

A canine unit was called in and the dog alerted to the presence of a controlled substance, so deputies searched the vehicle and found the marijuana in boxes inside the bed of the truck.

The marijuana has an estimated street value of $336,000.

The Jirons are in the York County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp — both charges are felonies.

