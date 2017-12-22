Dollar General Bowl Downtown Parade and Festivities Info

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Appalachian State and Toledo will face off at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Saturday night, but leading up to the game, there are events and great activities for fans and families. This Friday Downtown will be the site of the Greer’s/AL.com Mardi Gras Parade, the Dollar General Bowl Pep Rally and the This is Alabama Street Party.

Below is important information regarding the street closings for the parade and pep rally from the event organizers:

FRIDAY, Dec. 22

This is Alabama Street Party

When: Friday, Dec. 22, 5:00 pm

Where: Bienville Square

Admission: FREE

Info: Revelers and fans can join us before and after the parade for the This Is Alabama Street Party. Don’t miss an opportunity to visit all the fabulous restaurants and local watering holes offering live entertainment and special promotions for fans of the Dollar General Bowl!

Greer’s Markets/This is Alabama Mardi Gras Parade

When: Friday, Dec. 22, 6:30 pm

Where: Downtown Mobile

Admission: FREE

Info: Doubloons, moon pies and beads will fill the air as the Greer’s Markets/This is Alabama Mardi Gras parade marches through the streets of Downtown mobile. Don’t miss Mobiles largest Mardi Gras themed parade with over 24 mardi gras floats, marching bands from both teams participating in the Dollar General Bowl as well as high school squads from across the country.

This is Alabama Pep Rally

When: Friday, Dec. 22, 7:30 pm

Where: Bienville Square

Admission: FREE

Info: Following the Greer’s Markets/This Is Alabama Mardi Gras parade fans are invited to attend the official bowl team pep rallies. Follow your favorite Dollar General Bowl football team to Bienville Square for the This Is Alabama Team Pep Rally. Don’t forget the pompoms and school spirit as each participating bowl team marching band and cheerleader’s fire up the players, alumni and fans the night before the Dollar General Bowl.

The streets on the parade route will be begin closing around 5:30 PM. The streets surrounding Bienville Square will begin closing at 3:00 PM to set up for the Street Party and Pep Rally. The parade will travel north on Claiborne St. from Civic Center Dr. to Government St.; east on Government St. to Conception St.; north on Conception St. to St. Francis St.; east on St. Francis St. to St. Joseph St.; north on St. Joseph St. to St. Louis St.; east on St. Louis St. to Royal St.; south on Royal to Monroe St. and disband.

SATURDAY, Dec. 23

Wind Creek Fan Fest

When: Saturday, Dec. 23, 3:00 pm

Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, East Parking Lot

Admission: FREE (This does not include parking at the stadium)

Info: Beat the traffic and get to the stadium early for a great tailgate experience featuring live music, great food, games and activities for all football fans!

Piggly Wiggly VIP Buffet

When: Saturday, Dec. 23, 3:00 pm

Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, East Parking Lot

Admission: $15 on game day or use promo code DGBOWL at checkout for a special 2 for $20 deal!

Info: Don’t forget to get your Piggly Wiggly VIP passes! This pre-game buffet is a ticketed buffet and provides food and drink for the tailgate experience. Tickets can be purchased at participating Mobile and Baldwin County Piggly Wiggly stores or online here.

iHeart Media Concert on the Coca-Cola Mini Bottle Stage featuring Holli Mosley

When: Saturday, Dec. 23, 3:30 pm

Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, East Parking Lot

Admission: FREE (This does not include parking at the stadium)

Info: Get your groove on before kick off! iHeart Media and the Dollar General Bowl will feature recording artist Holli Mosley for a free pre-game concert!

Dollar General Bowl

When: Saturday, Dec. 23, 6:00 pm

Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Admission: $15 general admission (end zone seats); $45 sideline seats

Info: A national television audience will tune in to ESPN on Saturday, December 23, for the 19th Annual Dollar General Bowl. The Dollar General Bowl, which pits teams from the Sun Belt Conference and Mid-American Conference, has built a reputation of fielding some of the most competitive and exciting games of the Bowl season.

Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling 251-635-0011.

Spectronics Fireworks Show

When: Saturday, Dec. 23, Pre and Post Game

Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Info: The skies above Ladd-Peebles stadium will light Mobile for the 19th Annual Dollar General Bowl. A spectacular fireworks show will set the tone for kick-off and post-game trophy presentation and celebration.

NEW CLEAR BAG POLICY! The Clear Bag Policy being implemented for the Dollar General Bowl is an effort to improve fan safety and entry efficiency into Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The policy limits types and size of bags permitted into the stadium. For more information, please visit the following link:Clear Bag Policy Information