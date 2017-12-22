WATCH: Carjacking Suspects Caught on Camera in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are hoping you can help them catch a couple of carjacking suspects.

A surveillance camera at the Murphy USA gas station at 1970 South University Blvd. captured the man and woman on camera.

The video does not show the actual carjacking, but the female suspect can clearly be seen wearing bright pink pants. Police say the woman, who was also wearing a black hoodie, stole a man’s car when he went inside the gas station.

The suspects are wanted for stealing the victim’s 2012 silver Chevy Impala.

Police say the crime happened Sunday, December 17, around 11:30 a.m., and it’s possible the suspects might also be connected to another carjacking.

Police say the victim is a regular at the gas station.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspects should call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.