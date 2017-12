MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on the scene of a shooting on Farnell Drive that occurred Friday evening.

Mobile Police have confirmed to News 5 that two men were shot, both shot in the leg.

News 5 has a crew on the scene.

We will continue to update you when more details come in.

This is the second shooting that took place on Farnell Drive this week.